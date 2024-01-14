McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD opened at $293.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.