Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD opened at $293.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.29. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.