Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

