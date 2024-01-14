Maiar DEX 24-Hour Volume Tops $46,118.36 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and $46,118.36 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018625 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00288794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,953.62 or 1.00034362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011389 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004948 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000785 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,597.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.