Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) vs. Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Head to Head Comparison

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 18.92% 7.55% 0.90% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $40.75 million 1.87 $7.71 million $1.20 9.53 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Dividends

Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Magyar Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magyar Bancorp and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

