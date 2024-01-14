Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,600 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 393,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,926,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MSGS opened at $178.54 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

