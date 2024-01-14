Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.32. 2,013,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,807. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.69 and its 200-day moving average is $511.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

