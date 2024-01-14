Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 74,344,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,872,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

