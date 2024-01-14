Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 5,932 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,919,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

