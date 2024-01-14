Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 157.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Equinix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 17.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 120.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded up $13.98 on Friday, reaching $815.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,298. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $824.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $796.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $773.88.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.