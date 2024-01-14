Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,472 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,732,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

