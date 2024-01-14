Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lucy Scientific Discovery

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery by 98.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Lucy Scientific Discovery by 63.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 181,276 shares in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSDI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 518,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,762. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery ( NASDAQ:LSDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

