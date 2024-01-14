Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $75.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $114,640,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $16,496,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,609 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.