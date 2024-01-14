Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Trimmed by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $463.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

