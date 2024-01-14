Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Up 140.0% in December

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
Liberty Broadband stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $25.10.
Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Featured Stories
