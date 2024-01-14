Leisure Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.