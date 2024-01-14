Leisure Capital Management Purchases 634 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,587,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

