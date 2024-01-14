Leisure Capital Management Purchases 495 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,315,000 after buying an additional 113,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 298,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

