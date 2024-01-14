Leisure Capital Management Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 56.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.80. 699,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

