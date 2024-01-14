Leisure Capital Management Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.08. 1,631,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,997. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

