Leisure Capital Management Buys 578 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,703 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,368. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

