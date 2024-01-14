Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 5,225 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average of $150.33. The company has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

