LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 248.0 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

