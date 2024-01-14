Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,463 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,546,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.