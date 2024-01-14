Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,461 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

