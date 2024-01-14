Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $83.86 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $83,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 166,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,186,000 after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SLB traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,732,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,732. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.