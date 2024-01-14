Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.79 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,164 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,969,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,606. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

