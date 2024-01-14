Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.24. 6,519,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $525.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

