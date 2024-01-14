Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.40. 1,107,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.99. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.56 and a 12-month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.