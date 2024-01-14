Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 1,315 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,477,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.