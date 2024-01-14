KeyCorp Boosts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $80.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PZZA. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.80.

PZZA opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,786,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

