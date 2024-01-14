Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.44% of Kellanova worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kellanova by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kellanova by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,164,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after buying an additional 60,814 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kellanova by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $3,914,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,865,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,811,848 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE K opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

