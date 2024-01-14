Juniper Networks’ (JNPR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 161,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

