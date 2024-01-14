Jon Mortimore Purchases 185 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Mortimore bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($191.01).

Jon Mortimore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Jon Mortimore acquired 134 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($191.31).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £764.46 million, a PE ratio of 795.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 77.60 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 216 ($2.75). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.68.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Dr. Martens Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.