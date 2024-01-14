Jon Mortimore Purchases 185 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Mortimore bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($191.01).
Jon Mortimore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Jon Mortimore acquired 134 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($191.31).
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £764.46 million, a PE ratio of 795.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 77.60 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 216 ($2.75). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.68.
Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.