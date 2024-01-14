Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTC. Craig Hallum cut shares of Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Solo Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Solo Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.58.

NYSE:DTC opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 894,268 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 538,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

