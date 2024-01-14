iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. 189,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.