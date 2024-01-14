iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $57,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after acquiring an additional 544,298 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 402,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

