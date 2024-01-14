iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lifted by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUBFree Report) by 156.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,430 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 6.7% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 68,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 227,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,018. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

