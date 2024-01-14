iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,469,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,165,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 658,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 88,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,329,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,210. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

