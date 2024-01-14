iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $70,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.10. 6,359,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,257. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

