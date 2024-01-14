iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,264,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $213,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,354,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. 3,378,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,861. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

