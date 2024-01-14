iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Intelligent Financial Strategies’ 9th Largest Position

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $480.85. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

