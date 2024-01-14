iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,586,000 after acquiring an additional 510,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,991,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,732,000 after acquiring an additional 527,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,894,000 after acquiring an additional 370,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

