iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

