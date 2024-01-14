iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $51.77.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.