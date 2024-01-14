Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 2.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,457,000 after acquiring an additional 213,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 192.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 523,101 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

