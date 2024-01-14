Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Position Reduced by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,355,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 273,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $383.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

