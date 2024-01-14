Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the December 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Integra Resources by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 198.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Integra Resources stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

