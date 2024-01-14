Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $216.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $97.79 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 52,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,269,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

