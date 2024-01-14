Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

